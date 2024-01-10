Entrepreneurship training programmes conclude in Shopian

Shopian, Jan 10: In a bid to empower rural youth and foster entrepreneurship in the agricultural sector, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra Shopian, a constituent unit of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), successfully concluded two training programmes.

The week-long initiatives aimed at imparting crucial skills in Mushroom Production and Organic Farming.

The first programme, the Entrepreneurship Skill Development Programme (ESDP) on Mushroom Production, focused on “Entrepreneurship Development through Dhingri Mushroom Cultivation and Spawn Production.” Sponsored by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, the programme aimed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to cultivate mushrooms and produce spawn. The objective was to encourage entrepreneurship in the lucrative field of mushroom cultivation, leveraging the potential for sustainable income generation.