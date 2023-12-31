Entrepreneurship trainings conclude in Baramulla, Ganderbal

Srinagar, Dec 31: Two six-week entrepreneurship trainings on ‘Vermicomposting Technology for Sustainable Agriculture’ and ‘Scientific Vegetable Cultivation-For Improving Yield, Quality and Income of the Small and Marginal Farmers’ conducted by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir in district Baramulla and Ganderbal respectively concluded today.

A statement said that the trainings were organised by the SKUAST-K’s Division of Vegetable Science, Faculty of Horticulture, under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, to empower unemployed youth towards entrepreneurship.

In the vermicomposting training, a total of 25 participants from Dhobiwan and nearby areas were actively engaged, gaining valuable skills and knowledge in vermicomposting technology for sustainable agriculture. Dr Ummyiah H. Masoodi, Assistant Professor in the Division of Vegetable Science at SKUAST-K, and the Course Coordinator, highlighted the significant role played by the University and the MSME in fostering skill-based training and enterprise development. A variety of farm implements, seed and stationary kits as well as vermicompost bags were distributed among all the participants during the program. A booklet on the topic was also published.

In the training on Scientific Vegetable Cultivation, 25 participants from Repora, Lar area of District Ganderbal participated. Training Co-ordinator Dr Asima Amin explained that scientific vegetable cultivation has not only empowered small and marginal farmers with knowledge and skills but has also sown the seeds for a more prosperous and sustainable agricultural future. As these farmers continue to apply and share what they have learned, the impact will ripple through communities, fostering a positive cycle of growth, resilience, and prosperity.