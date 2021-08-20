Entrepreneurship vital for employability: Rana

“Entrepreneurship has the prospect of leading a good life and deriving satisfaction of being a job provider”, Rana said while inaugurating an establishment in the private sector at Jajjaar Kotli in Nagrota Assembly Constituency.

Rana hoped that a positive approach and progressive vision in the private sector can be beneficial to society. It is an ethical responsibility of the entrepreneurs to ensure supply of credible products at affordable prices. Credibility is a huge investment in the business sector and those engaged in entrepreneurship should understand it for having harmonious relationships with clientele, he maintained.

The Provincial President said that being a job provider is a real thrill, adding that drive and initiative among youth in establishing profit generating units could be answer to burgeoning unemployment in a place like Jammu, where joblessness is increasing due to slow pace of recruitment in recent years as also limited number of openings in the government sector, the only job generator in the absence of industrial and corporate sectors.

Lauding the initiative of the entrepreneur Imran Khan, the Provincial President wished him all the best in his endeavours, hoping this enterprise will be a source of sustenance for many skilled and unskilled workforce.