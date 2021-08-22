EPFO, Hotelier Club discuss investment schemes for employees

Srinagar: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation, a statutory body under the Ministry of Labour and Employment- held an interactive session with the Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club here at Srinagar.

The purpose of the interaction was to bring awareness about the benefits of the popular investment scheme for the employees, a statement of JKHC said.

The meeting was chaired by Regional P F Commissioner Rizwan Uddin. Chairman JKHC Mushtaq Chaya, Pahalgam Chapter Chairman Narinder Singh, Gulmarg Chapter Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad, Secretary General Tariq Rashid Ghani, besides other office bearers were present in the meeting.

During the session, the PF Commissioner apprised the meeting about various schemes in vogue applicable in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said GoI had announced an employment incentive scheme, Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, under which it will provide subsidy for provident fund contribution for adding new employees to establishments registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The Centre will provide the subsidy for two years for workers who lost jobs between March 1 to September 30 and for new workers employed on or after October 1.

On the occasion, Mushtaq Chaya, informed the Regional P F Commissioner Rizwan Uddin that the club will organise a major awareness programme in which over 100 employees / employers from the hospitality sector will participate.

Chaya thanked the Government of India for extending various PF schemes to J&K for the benefit of the employees.