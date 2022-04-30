EPFO issues 31 new pension payment orders in Apr

Jammu, Apr 29: Pension is an important form of social security for employees and their family members in times of need and eventualities. EPFO Regional Office, Jammu has initiated the process of settlement of Pension claims from the offices of Jammu and Kashmir itself.
As per the statement, towards this, the Office has settled total of 30 pension claims which includes 27 pension claims in Jammu and 3 in Srinagar with initial arrear amount of Rs 15,14,118 and Rs 1,61,963 respectively in the month of April, 2022.
Pension claims were settled in respect of (r/o) Late Balbinder Singh – Sarla Devi (widow), Shikha Chib (daughter) and Neeraj Chib (Son) with the monthly pension amount respectively being Rs. 1501, Rs. 375 and Rs. 375 .Pension claim has also been settled in r/o Late Kamal Singh –Pushpa Devi (Widow) with monthly pension amount being Rs.1984. Pension claim has also been settled in r/o Late Kuldeep Kumar dependent parent (Ram Lal) with the monthly pension amount being Rs.1946 who visited EPFO, Jammu today to collect the PPO.