EPFO Jammu greets subscribers on New Year

Srinagar, Dec 31: Employees’ Provident Fund Organization- Jammu wishes a very happy and prosperous new year to its subscribers in Jammu and Kashmir.
As per the statement issued here, EPFO-Jammu has transcended into a new era of digital governance where not only claims are being settled online but also various facilitations like ECR Submission and member-related queries are being resolved online.
“In one of the similar cases Shakia of establishment M/S HYACINTH AGRO PRODUCTS PVT LTD registered in Srinagar was helped to fill ECR trough facilitation centre at Jammu office through the help of online remote access any desk facility. Moreover, Arhan Jain of establishment M/s Bansi Lal Bal Krishan was provided first-hand facilitation of ECR submission live from the Office. Their digital signature was got registered downloading Mozilla Firefox (version 48) and the latest version of Java to facilitate them to upload same for KYC.”
EPFO-Jammu is also helping the members in various KYC issue, in one of the instances the bank accounts of dependent children of Late Janak Ram was promptly opened by Jammu and Kashmir Bank and Ankita Sharma’s Aadhaar related issue was taken up with UIADI by the personal initiative of Rizwan Uddin.
It states that on a positive note, it may be stated that the income of Account-2 in Srinagar is consistently rising and has reached an all-time high of 43 lakhs in December 2021, which is an indicator of rising compliance and awareness among establishment about social security.
EPFO Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh on the occasion of New Year, again extend warm wishes to its stakeholders and promises to steadfastly commit itself towards effective service delivery to its subscribers and contributing establishment.