EPFO Jammu greets subscribers on New Year

“In one of the similar cases Shakia of establishment M/S HYACINTH AGRO PRODUCTS PVT LTD registered in Srinagar was helped to fill ECR trough facilitation centre at Jammu office through the help of online remote access any desk facility. Moreover, Arhan Jain of establishment M/s Bansi Lal Bal Krishan was provided first-hand facilitation of ECR submission live from the Office. Their digital signature was got registered downloading Mozilla Firefox (version 48) and the latest version of Java to facilitate them to upload same for KYC.”