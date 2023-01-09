EPFO Jammu holds outreach programme

Jammu, Jan 9: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office - Jammu is organising outreach programmes “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” and “Pension Adalat” on January 10 here in its Regional Office, Railway Road from 10:30 AM onwards.
The EPFO Jammu has invited the stakeholders to attend the programme for quick disposal of their grievances and/or to register any problems faced by them related to EPFO.
Rizwan Uddin, Regional P F Commissioner-I will personally hear the grievances/issues of all stakeholders.
Nidhi Aapke Nikat is a public outreach programme that endeavours to address the problems/grievances of all stakeholders i.e., employees and employers by bringing them on a common platform and increasing awareness and sensitising them about the new initiatives undertaken in their interest by the organisation (EPFO).
Pension Adalat provides a platform to existing and prospective pensioners for closer interaction with EPFO officers for understanding the provisions of EPS 1995 and getting resolution of their pension-related grievances such as non-receipt of pension, Digital life certificates etc.