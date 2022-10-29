EPFO Jammu issues 47 New Pension Payment Orders

Jammu, Oct 29: Pension is the most relevant form of social security for employees and their family members in times of need and eventualities.
The EPFO Regional Office, Jammu has initiated the process of settlement of Pension claims from the offices of J&K itself. Pension is being disbursed to pensioners on retirement and in some cases to the widow and family members of even such members.
Towards this, the Office has settled total of 47 pension claims in Jammu with initial arrear amount Rs 25,29,066 in the month of October 2022.
The Pension claims were settled in respect of Late Asha Rani – Ram Murti (widower), with the monthly pension amount being Rs. 1381, Bandu (Child) with a monthly pension of Rs. 345 and Shviam Kumar with monthly pension of Rs. 345/-. Pension claim has also been settled in r/o Saleem Ali with monthly pension amount being Rs. 2971. Pension claim has also been settled in r/o Ramesh Kumar Khullar with the monthly pension amount being Rs 3792. Another pension claim was settled in r/o Late Rupali Kesar– Romesh Chander (Dependent Father), with the monthly pension amount being Rs.2851. Pension claim has also been settled in r/o Late Vishal Singh- Jagdev Singh (Dependent Father) with monthly pension amount being Rs.1861.
The Office has also processed cases of retirement pension claim in respect of Jai Krishan with monthly pension being Rs.3928, Suram Chand with a monthly pension being Rs 4137, Ramesh with Rs. 4218, Ghulam Qadir with a monthly pension of Rs. 4167, Sham Lal with a monthly pension of Rs 4182 and others.
Rizwan Uddin, Regional PF Commissioner (J&K Ladakh), Harinder Singh, Regional PF Commissioner (Pension), Pritpal Singh (Assistant Section Officer) and Kanchan Langeh (Data Entry Operator) distributed the PPO to the Pensioners who visited Regional Office, Jammu
In this context, it is pertinent to mention that the monthly pension is available to members if they have ten or more years of service under the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 in one or more establishment(s). The eligible members may avail of Superannuation Pension by applying online claim through their UAN Login after attainment of 58 years of age. Provision of a monthly pension is also available to the family of EPS members in case of the unfortunate demise of an EPS member. The family member(s) may avail monthly pension by applying offline through the employer of the deceased member.