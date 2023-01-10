EPFO Jammu organises Nidhi Apke Nikat

Jammu, Jan 10: Nidhi Aapke Nikat and Pension Adalat for the month of January 2023 were conducted by EPFO Regional Office, Jammu for the stakeholders of Jammu & Kashmir today.
As per the statement, EPFO processed claims for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Regional Office, Jammu. Redressal of grievances and facilitating stakeholders was done in “Nidhi Apke Nikat .’
Considering a large number of grievances and to ensure service delivery at doorstep, various online initiatives of EPFO such as balance enquiry, filing of online claims including transfer and advance claims and members’ basic details were explained with hands-on demonstration.
Iqbal Hussain, Principal M/s Police Public School Doda visited the office to take new coverage. The Establishment ID was generated during “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” by Sanjeev Kumar, EO/AO and provided to the School in the Office today.
Vijay from M/s Ganpati Food Junction visited the office regarding PAN KYC approval and Date of Exit and the Establishment’s representative was contacted telephonically and directed to approve the KYC of the employee.
Rakesh Kumar submitted form-19 (final settlement claim for P F) a physical copy and approached P F Commissioner during the Programme. His claim was rewarded immediately as he was unable to submit his transfer as well as the final claim online. P F Commissioner directed concerned officials to process the claim.
Mother of the Late Maheshwar Singh an ex-employee of M/s Jhelum Enterprise appeared in Nidhi Aapke Nikat Programme with the grievance that her son died in 2019 and his PF claim was not submitted till now by Employer. His Employer was advised to submit the file with all relevant documents by tomorrow morning.
Mohinder Singh retired from NHPC having PPO No. LDASR00019697 visited the office to update her Digital Life Certificate which was updated. Shri Madan Singh an ex-employee of M/s Sanghvi Woods Pvt. Ltd. appeared with a request for updating his bank KYC and claim submission. His KYC request was submitted and the same was approved by his Employer. And his claim was also submitted.