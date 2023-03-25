EPFO Jammu settled 1.57 lakh claims in 2022-23

Srinagar, Mar 25: EPFO Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, will be holding Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, an awareness and outreach programme at DC Office Kishtwar and Executive Training Hall/Conference Hall Dulhasti Power Station, Kishtwar, Community Hall Doda, DC Office Rajouri, DC Office Baramulla, DC Office and NHPC Bandipora and Mutahhary Public School, Kargil on March 27, simultaneously.
As per the statement, employers and employees of the areas above would be sensitized about social security provisions, besides covering themes of Final PF Withdrawal, Transfer of PF Accounts, Know Your UAN, UAN Activation, etc E-nomination and member profile – KYC, and UAN related issues.
The aim of the programme is to ensure broad-based participation, awareness, grievance redressal and information exchange network closer to the stakeholders of EPFO, the statement said.
It further said that EPFO J&K and Ladakh, with its limited staff strength, has settled nearly 1 lakh 57 thousand claims from Regional Office Jammu and deposited a total amount of Rs 899.27 Cr in the members’ bank accounts for the financial year 2022-2023.