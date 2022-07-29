EPFO Jammu settled 41 pension claims

Jammu, July 29: Employees Provident Regional Office (EPFO) Jammu has settled 41 pension claims in Jammu in the month of July with an initial arrear amount of Rs 22.6 lakh.
As per the statement, benefits under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 are being rendered to employees with effect from November 2019, when the EPF and MP Act, 1952 was implemented in UTs of J&K and Ladakh.
"Pension is the most relevant form of social security for employees and their family members in times of need and eventualities. EPFO Regional Office, Jammu has initiated the process of settlement of Pension claims from the offices of Jammu and Kashmir itself," reads the statement.
"In some of the cases pension is being disbursed to widow and family members of even such members in respect of whom Pension contribution equivalent to one month pension has been remitted by Employer."
According to the statement, pension claims were settled in r/o Late Jagdish Raj –Vijay Magotra (widow), Akshat (daughter) and Adhyayan (Son) with the monthly pension amount respectively being Rs.3718/- Rs.930/- and Rs.930/-. Pension claim has also been settled in r/o Late Deepak Zadoo –Aparna (Widow), NimitZadoo (Son) with monthly pension amount being Rs.2901/-, Rs.725/-. Pension claim has also been settled in r/o Late Rahul Bakshidependent parent (Vijay Kumar Bakshi) with the monthly pension amount being Rs.2076/- who visited EPFO, Jammu today to collect the PPO. Another pension claim in r/o Late Satbir Singh Cheema was settled in r/o Amarjeet Kour (widow), Mehakpreet Kour Cheema (Daughter) and Jaspreet Singh (Daughter) with the monthly pension amount being Rs.2106/-, Rs.527/- and Rs.527/- respectively.
The Office has also processed cases of retirement pension claims.
In this context, it is pertinent to mention that the monthly pension is available to members if they have ten or more years of service under the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 in one or more establishments(s).
The eligible members may avail of Superannuation Pension by applying online claim through their UAN Login after attainment of 58 years of age. Provision of monthly pension is also available to the family of EPS members in case of unfortunate demise of an EPS member while in service. The family member(s) may avail monthly pension by applying for an offline claim through the employer of the deceased member.