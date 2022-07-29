EPFO Jammu settled 41 pension claims

Jammu, July 29: Employees Provident Regional Office (EPFO) Jammu has settled 41 pension claims in Jammu in the month of July with an initial arrear amount of Rs 22.6 lakh.

As per the statement, benefits under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 are being rendered to employees with effect from November 2019, when the EPF and MP Act, 1952 was implemented in UTs of J&K and Ladakh.