EPFO Jammu settles over 2000 claims in 2 days

“EPFO, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have settled 1031 PF claims on 05.04.2022 and 881 on 06.04.2022 by the evening. More than 2000 claims have been settled within two days,” the official statement said.

It said that “Special awareness campaigns are being conducted for activities such as e-nomination, filing of ECR etc. through seminars and online webinars.”

“Death claims of members are being settled promptly. One of the death cases of an ex-employee late Satish Kumar of M/s Devans Modern Breweries Ltd was slightly delayed as the father’s name of the deceased member was mismatched (Pritam Lal alias Prithvi- being two names of the same person) with the member’s records,” it further said.