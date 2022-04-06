EPFO Jammu settles over 2000 claims in 2 days

Jammu: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Regional Office (EPFO), Jammu heading to achieve its mission to provide social security to all its members and facilitate all the stakeholders.
Highlighting the achievements and initiatives undertaken by the EPFO Regional office Jammu during March 2022, an official said that “Rs 1.31 crore received in administrative account number 02 of EPFO which is the highest ever income received in the financial year 2021-2022. EPFO advises all the registered establishments to make all statutory payments on time to avoid any inconvenience to members.”
“EPFO, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have settled 1031 PF claims on 05.04.2022 and 881 on 06.04.2022 by the evening. More than 2000 claims have been settled within two days,” the official statement said.
It said that “Special awareness campaigns are being conducted for activities such as e-nomination, filing of ECR etc. through seminars and online webinars.”
“Death claims of members are being settled promptly. One of the death cases of an ex-employee late Satish Kumar of M/s Devans Modern Breweries Ltd was slightly delayed as the father’s name of the deceased member was mismatched (Pritam Lal alias Prithvi- being two names of the same person) with the member’s records,” it further said.
Meanwhile, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner - I Rizwan Uddin has asked the employer to clarify the matter and solicited ration cards for the family.
After matching the details of parents and other family members during documents verification found that the case was genuine. RPFC-I gave orders to concerned officials to process the claim, according to the statement.
The special grievance redressal session, Nidhi Aapke Nikat was also conducted on the 10th of every month during which long pending issues of many members and establishments were taken up and resolutions provided.