EPFO J&K felicitated

Rizwan Uddin, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner –who is currently looking after the work of all the three offices of EPFO, in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh was invited to join the felicitation at Zonal Office located in Delhi.

Sanjay Bisht (Regional Provident Fund Commissioner – I, Zonal Office Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh) jointly received insignia and certificate along with Rizwan Uddin.

"The multi-pronged strategy for the e-Nomination drive consisted of holding regular contact programmes by Regional Commissioner Rizwan Uddin who conducted multiple sessions on e-Nomination in various establishments of Jammu and even in the remote and difficult areas of Kashmir and Ladakh. Apart from this, regular follow-ups were taken with establishments through webinars and providing them upan dated list of pending e-Nominations through customized emails by utilization of technology."