EPFO J&K ranks 3rd in completion of e-nominations

Srinagar, Jan 22: EPFO Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh has achieved the third rank in the completion of e-nominations of its subscribers among all regional offices in India.
As per the statement issued here, EPFO Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh Zone have also achieved third place at the pan India level in the percentage of e-Nominations completed.
The statement reads that EPFO Regional Offices in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh manages work during Covid-19 (third wave) through staggered Office timings, work from home, and teamwork.
“During the recent challenging days, when the weekend lockdown was imposed, EPFO, J &K, and Ladakh have managed the work effectively when many officials volunteered to work in shifts. EPFO has started the process of issuing pension from the Offices of Jammu and Kashmir which was earlier being done from Regional Office, Amritsar. This has greatly eased the process of availing pension. In the month of January 2022 ten PPOs have been released till now.
“The collection of funds in EPF Administrative Accounts has witnessed unprecedented growth in Jammu (Rs. 75 Lakhs in December 2021) in Srinagar (Rs 50 Lakhs in December 2021). This positive indicator is a matter of great satisfaction for the Organisation and confidence-building parameter (which also exhibits that a substantial number of workers are getting the benefit of social security in the Zone,” reads the statement.