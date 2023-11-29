EPFO organises awareness prog in IE Rangreth

Srinagar, Nov 29: In a proactive move to enhance awareness and understanding of social security schemes, NIELIT Rangreth organised the “Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0” awareness programme today.

The event, conducted under the supervision of the Regional PF Commissioner for Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, witnessed the active participation of employees and employers alike.

The informative session was led by Enforcement Officers Lateef Ahmad Zargar and Ankur Jhangir, who shed light on the crucial aspects of social security in the contemporary landscape. They emphasized the significance of the Employees Pension Scheme 1995 and the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme 1976, both of which have been extended to workers in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh since November 2019.

A diverse audience, comprising delegations from both the employer and employee sectors, attended the programme. During the session, a lively exchange ensued as the officers engaged with the participants in a Question and Answer segment. This interactive element allowed for a deeper understanding of the social security schemes and addressed various queries and concerns raised by the attendees.

The programme, spanning an hour, proved to be an insightful session that not only disseminated information but also facilitated immediate clarification of doubts on the spot. The proactive approach of providing real-time answers contributed to a more thorough comprehension of the intricacies of the Employees Pension Scheme and the Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme.