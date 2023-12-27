EPFO organises awareness programme in Lassipora

Srinagar, Dec 27: An outreach programme of EPFO “Nidhi Aapka Nikat” was organised by Regional Office Kashmir in collaboration with ESIC at Sidco Complex Lassipora, Pulwama.

A statement said that the programme aimed to reach all the districts on the 27th of every month and strengthen the relationship between the Organisation and its stakeholders. The awareness programme acts as a grievance redressal platform and exchange of information between employers and employees.

The awareness programme was led by Enforcement Officer Latif Ahmad Zargar, the programme witnessed the active participation of employees and employees of different establishments. During the session the participants were informed about the social security benefits of EPF Scheme 1952, Insurance Scheme 1976 (EDLI) and Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS) which has been extended to the subscribers of Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh W.e.f November 2019.

During the interactive session, various queries and doubts raised by the participants were answered by the visiting officers of EPFO and their grievances were settled on the spot. The participants thanked EPFO authorities for conducting such awareness programmes and hoped that such programmes shall continue to be conducted in future also so that more and more employees are benefited by the social security schemes provided by EPFO India, the statement said.