EPFO to organise outreach prog in Srinagar

As per the statement, Nidhi Aapke Nikat is a public outreach programme that endeavours to address the problems/grievances of all stakeholders i.e., employees and employers by bringing them on a common platform and increasing awareness and sensitising them about the new initiatives undertaken in their interest by the organisation (EPFO).

Pension Adalat provides a platform to existing and prospective pensioners for closer interaction with EPFO officers for understanding the provisions of EPS 1995 and getting resolution of their pension related grievances such as non-receipt of pension, Digital life certificates etc, it said.

All the stakeholders are invited to attend the above programme for quick disposal of their grievances and/or to register any problems faced by them related to EPFO, the statement reads.