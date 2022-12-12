Business

EPFO to organise outreach programmes in J&K

Representational Pic
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Dec 12: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office - Jammu is organising outreach programmes Nidhi Aapke Nikat and “Pension Adalat.

As per the statement issued here, Rizwan Uddin, Regional PF Commissioner-I will personally hear the grievances/issues of all stakeholders.

Nidhi Aapke Nikat is a public outreach programme that endeavours to address the problems/grievances of all stakeholders i.e., employees and employers by bringing them on a common platform and increasing awareness and sensitising them about the new initiatives undertaken in their interest by the organisation (EPFO).

The statement states that Pension Adalat provides a platform to existing and prospective pensioners for closer interaction with EPFO officers for understanding the provisions of EPS 1995 and getting resolution of their pension related grievances such as non-receipt of pension, Digital life certificates etc.

