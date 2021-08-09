EPFO to organize ‘PF Near You’

Srinagar, Aug 9: Employees Provident Fund organization (EPFO) is organizing “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” (PF Near You) for the month of August 2021 on Tuesday.
The program will be conducted by Rizwan Uddin, Regional P. F. Commissioner-I on Tuesday at EPFO, Regional office, Jammu. As per the statement issued here, subscribers/employees/beneficiaries/employers/trade unions/employers’ association of Union Territories of Jammu, Srinagar and Leh, Ladakh, comes under the jurisdiction of Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.
“Subscribers/employees/beneficiaries/employers/trade unions/employers’ association of Union Territories of Jammu, Srinagar and Leh, Ladakh having pending grievances may submit their petitions addressed to the Regional P. F. Commissioner-I, EPFO, Regional Office, Rail Head Road, Jammu duly mentioning “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” at the top of the petition along with their mobile/contact number for redressal.”