EPFO to organize ‘PF Near You’

The program will be conducted by Rizwan Uddin, Regional P. F. Commissioner-I on Tuesday at EPFO, Regional office, Jammu. As per the statement issued here, subscribers/employees/beneficiaries/employers/trade unions/employers’ association of Union Territories of Jammu, Srinagar and Leh, Ladakh, comes under the jurisdiction of Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

“Subscribers/employees/beneficiaries/employers/trade unions/employers’ association of Union Territories of Jammu, Srinagar and Leh, Ladakh having pending grievances may submit their petitions addressed to the Regional P. F. Commissioner-I, EPFO, Regional Office, Rail Head Road, Jammu duly mentioning “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” at the top of the petition along with their mobile/contact number for redressal.”