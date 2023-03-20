Epson retains its market leadership in inkjet printer market

Srinagar: Epson, a world leader in digital imaging and printing solutions, today announced that it has retained the No 1 position in the Indian Inkjet Printer market In the CY2022 (Jan–Dec) period.

According to the latest data published by market intelligence firm International Data Corporation (IDC) in its Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, Q42022, Epson captured 39.3%* market share in the Inkjet printer market [InkTank + Ink Cartridge printers] based on unit shipments. Epson shipped 853,572 printers during this period.

Epson says its core promise of EcoTank Printers being Economical and Eco-friendly has found wide acceptance among both home and business consumers in India.