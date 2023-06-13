Epson signs Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

A statement said that the renowned actress will collaborate with Epson to promote its products in India and will first feature in a multi-media campaign being launched for Epson EcoTank Printers in June. The campaign will focus on the economical and environment-friendly benefits of Epson’s hugely successful EcoTank printers. In collaborating with the versatile actress known for her performances across Kannada, Telugu, Hindi and Tamil cinema, Epson is hoping to leverage Rashmika’s popularity to reach a wider audience across the country, particularly the younger generation.

Speaking on her association with Epson India, Rashmika said, "I am delighted to be associated with Epson India and to promote the sustainable and cost-effective printing solutions being offered by them. Epson EcoTank printers are amazing and the Heat Free Technology used in them is revolutionary. I am excited and eager to spread the message of change."