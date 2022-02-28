Equities recover from losses to settle in green

New Delhi, Feb 28: After recovering during the afternoon session, India's key indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- on Monday managed to extend its gains to settle in the green.
The indices opened sharply lower on Monday to later recover its entire losses to trade in the green during the closing hours, riding on the reports that Russia and Ukraine are likely to hold peace talks.
Accordingly, Sensex settled 0.7 percent up or 389 points at 56,247, whereas Nifty 0.8 percent or 136 points up at 16,793 points.
On the stocks front, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation of India, JSW Steel, and BPCL were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 companies, rising 7.2 per cent, 6.3 per cent, 5.6 per cent, 4.6 per cent, and 3.9 per cent, respectively, NSE data showed.
On the other hand, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy's, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and HDFC Bank were the top five losers.