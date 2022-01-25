Equities settle high after crash on Monday; Sensex up over 350 pts

Sensex settled 0.6 percent or by 366 points higher at 57,858 points, whereas Nifty is 0.8 percent up or by 128 at 17,277 points. Barring Nifty IT index, all the others traded in the green during the intra-day trade. Nifty bank, auto, media, PSU bank, and realty indices rose the most, NSE data showed.

On the stocks front, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, SBI, Indusind Bank, and UPL were the top five gainers, rising 7.4 percent, 6.5 percent, 3.9 percent, 3.6 percent, and 3.5 percent, respectively. Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Ultratech Cement, Tech Mahindra were the top five losers during the session.