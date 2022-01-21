Equities settle low on continued fund outflows; Sensex slips over 400 pts

Accordingly, Sensex settled 0.7 percent or 427 points down at 59,037 points, whereas Nifty 0.8 percent or 140 points down at 17,617 points.

“(Also), weak sentiments from global markets due to persistent inflationary worries and weaker-than-expected earnings added to the selling pressure,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.