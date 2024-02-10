ESIC eases norms to extend medical cover to retired workers

New Delhi, Feb 10: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Saturday approved a proposal to provide medical benefit to insured superannuating workers who were dropped from the ESI Scheme coverage after their wages exceeded the ceiling limit.

The persons who were in insurable employment for at least five years after April 1, 2012, and superannuated or voluntarily retired on or after April 1, 2015 with wages up to Rs 30,000 per month will now be eligible to avail of medical benefits under the new scheme.

The Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Scheme provides full medical care in the form of medical attendance, treatment, drugs and injections, specialist consultation and hospitalization to insured persons and members of their families.

The ESI Scheme applies to factories and other establishments such as road transport, hotels, restaurants, cinemas, newspapers, shops, and educational/medical institutions in which 10 or more persons are employed

The ESIC meeting, chaired by Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav, also decided to augment medical services and infrastructure in the North-East Region and Sikkim to fulfil the vision of the Act East Policy of the Government.

The ESIC relaxed the existing norms for the establishment of dispensaries, and medical infrastructure/Regional/Sub Regional Offices in NE states including Sikkim.

To promote the holistic well-being of the ESI beneficiaries, a new policy on AYUSH 2023 in ESIC institutions was adopted during the meeting. The policy details the establishing of Panchkarma, Kshara Sutra and AYUSH Units in ESIC Hospitals.