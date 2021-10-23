Esimated 10 % crops damaged in snow-affected areas: DG Horticulture

Srinagar: Amid heavy rains and snowfall, Director General Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat conducted an extensive tour of various places of District Pulwama and Shopian.

As per the statement he visited various orchards particularly the most affected areas of District Shopian viz. Zawora, Badrihama, Pinjora, Aglar, Balpora, Kanipora, Ganapora, Shirmal, Keegam, Kellar etc.