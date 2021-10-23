Esimated 10 % crops damaged in snow-affected areas: DG Horticulture

Srinagar: Amid heavy rains and snowfall, Director General Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat conducted an extensive tour of various places of District Pulwama and Shopian.
As per the statement he visited various orchards particularly the most affected areas of District Shopian viz. Zawora, Badrihama, Pinjora, Aglar, Balpora, Kanipora, Ganapora, Shirmal, Keegam, Kellar etc.
He was accompanied by Joint Director Horticulture, Kashmir and concerned Chief Horticulture officers along with field functionaries.
The Director General expressed his sympathy with the affected orchardists and assured them of all possible help. He advised the farmers to continuously monitor their orchards and shake the trees regularly, so that the snow does not accumulate on the trees.
The Director General instructed the field functionaries to closely monitor the situation and be on guard in view of the incessant rain and snowfall. He further directed the field functionaries to assess the losses and report accordingly.
“As per initial reports, approximately 10% of damage has been reported from snowfall affected areas till today evening.”