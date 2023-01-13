‘Ethanol blending in petrol rose to 10.17% in 2022’

The Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Kirloskar Motor, TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle, Yamaha and Suzuki motorcycles are displaying their working prototype of flex-fuel vehicles at the pavilion and these vehicles can take a range of ethanol blends varying from 20-85 per cent.

A memorandum of understanding between the US Grains Council and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers for the clean energy partnership was also signed.