Excise on petrol, diesel gives Rs 94,181 cr in 3 months, Rs 3.35 lakh cr in FY21

The same on diesel was raised to Rs 31.8 from Rs 15.83 a litre, according to a written reply by Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli in the Lok Sabha. This led to excise collections on petrol and diesel jumping to Rs 3.35 lakh crore in 2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021), from Rs 1.78 lakh crore a year back, he said.

In the current fiscal starting April, where fuel sales were higher than the previous year, the collections have gone up.

"The total central excise duty collected on petrol and diesel from April to June 2021 (first quarter of FY22) is about Rs 94,181 crore," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary said in reply to a separate question.

In 2018-19, excise collections on petrol and diesel were Rs 2.13 lakh crore.