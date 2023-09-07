Executive committee of CDI Srinagar reconstituted

A representative of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, New Delhi; a representative of Finance Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary); a representative of Planning Development and Monitoring Department (not below the rank of Joint Director); Director, National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad; Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar will be its members.

Besides, Head Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir; chairman, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts, New Delhi or his nominee and Managing Director, J&K Handloom and Handicrafts Corporation Limited will also be its members.

Director Craft Development Institute, Srinagar will be its member secretary. “The Committee shall invite such other experts, institutions or organisations with positive credentials as it may deem fit, from time to time,” GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma ordered.