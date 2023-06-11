'Existing industry has potential to eradicate 50% of unemployment within a year'

He also cautioned the government on rising bad loans and said that if the current trend continued, 90% bank accounts of the industrial units were set to turn NPAs within the next year. He, however, claimed that with suitable policy intervention, adherence to the provisions of 2016 policy and extension of the Central Incentive Scheme of 2021 to existing industry could turn around the things not only to bring it back to rails but had the potential to enhance on all economic parameters and GDP. He also said that the rejuvenated industry had potential to absorb 50% of unemployed youth in the units owing to the fact that they had very little to add to their existing infrastructure to prepare for new challenges.

President AITHP Syed Afaq Qadiri endorsed the views of Ashraf Mir and also made an elaborate presentation on deficiencies of infrastructure in the estate which included compound walling, drainage system, effluent treatment plant, macadamisation of roads etc.