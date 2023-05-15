‘Expansion, modernisation of farming sector our priority’

Kulgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a meeting of Officers of Horticulture, Command Area and Sericulture departments at the mini-secretariat here to review the functioning, achievement and implementation status of various schemes/ projects in the district.

During the meeting, concerned officers apprised the chair about the progress made by the district under various schemes of horticulture and projects of the Command Area of Aharbal and Banimula.

CHO informed that under the modernisation programme, 149 power tillers, 834 motor power sprayers, 104 brush cutters, 129 water lifting devices and 01 tractors have been distributed among the growers as per norms.