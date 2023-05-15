‘Expansion, modernisation of farming sector our priority’

Kulgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a meeting of Officers of Horticulture, Command Area and Sericulture departments at the mini-secretariat here to review the functioning, achievement and implementation status of various schemes/ projects in the district.
During the meeting, concerned officers apprised the chair about the progress made by the district under various schemes of horticulture and projects of the Command Area of Aharbal and Banimula.
CHO informed that under the modernisation programme, 149 power tillers, 834 motor power sprayers, 104 brush cutters, 129 water lifting devices and 01 tractors have been distributed among the growers as per norms.
He also intimated that under Area Expansion Programme, 14 hectares of medium-density plantation (Apple/ walnut) with a budget cost of Rs 23.67 lakhs has been recorded during the year 2022-23.
Similarly under Plantation Infrastructure and Development, 1 Hi-tech walnut nursery is under establishment along with the establishment of 58 Pack Houses for better post-harvest management.
Under the Command Area Development Programme, works costing more than 52 lacs have been executed in Banimula and Aharbal projects, during the previous financial year, intimated the concerned.
The Sericulture department also intimated about the interventions and activities of the department to benefit 600 families involved in the sector in the district.
The DC took stock of plans and activities to be undertaken during the current year and instructed for making more modernisation interventions in bettering the farm produce and productivity so as to increase productivity for the benefit of fruit growers.
He also asked for more efforts to provide better and more efficient marketing places for Horticultural/ Sericulture products while reviewing the post-harvest management strategies.
Keeping in view the economic significance of the horticulture sector of the district, DC stressed upon both Horticulture and Command Area officers to give their best efforts for the larger benefits of the public interests.
The meeting was attended by ADDC Showkat Ahmad Rather, Chief Horticulture officer, District Information Officer, other concerns from Sericulture, Command Area and other officers.