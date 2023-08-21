Expansion of BRICS, use of national currency among key agendas of summit

Explaining in detail, the officer, said BRICS expansion discussion is going on for the last two years.

“Earlier there was no thought that Brics would be extended. As the world is changing in the 21st century, all the developing countries together decided for the expansion of Brics keeping in mind their agenda items and economic development,” said the IFS officer. “But, for this, guidelines, as well as criteria, are needed.”

As per Ravi, India has been “constructive” in this work and we have taken the first initiative at the Sherpa level. “Currently, we cannot say which country can be part of the expansion. It will be decided after thorough discussion by all the leaders and the country which has to be brought into Brics. Before the expansion, it would be kept in mind that the country can cooperate in the development and in the expansion of BRICS.”