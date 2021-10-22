Expedite harvesting of fruits: DG Horticulture

DG Horticulture conducted a tour of District Pulwama. He was accompanied by Chief Horticulture Officer Pulwama and other officers of the Department. DG Horticulture visited many High-Density Apple orchards of the district and appreciated the hard work of orchardists and field functionaries of the department. He directed the officers of the Department to have a comprehensive varietal study of different varieties of HD Apples being grown like productivity, susceptibility/tolerance to pests and diseases, bearing habit, colour formation, shelf life, market acceptability etc., so that the best performing varieties can be identified and will be preferred for future HD Orchard plantations.