Expedite harvesting of fruits: DG Horticulture

Srinagar, Oct 22: Director General, Horticulture Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat said that with possibility of heavy snowfall farmers are advised to speed up the harvesting of fruits and ensure proper drainage in their orchards.
DG Horticulture said this during his visit to High-density apple orchards in Pulwama district.
As per the statement, responding to the weather forecast issued by Metrological Department with possibility of heavy snowfall DG Horticulture said the Department has already issued the advisory for fruit growers of the valley. He further advised the farmers to speed up the harvesting of fruits and ensure proper drainage in their orchards. He further requested the farmers not to panic follow the advisory properly.
DG Horticulture conducted a tour of District Pulwama. He was accompanied by Chief Horticulture Officer Pulwama and other officers of the Department. DG Horticulture visited many High-Density Apple orchards of the district and appreciated the hard work of orchardists and field functionaries of the department. He directed the officers of the Department to have a comprehensive varietal study of different varieties of HD Apples being grown like productivity, susceptibility/tolerance to pests and diseases, bearing habit, colour formation, shelf life, market acceptability etc., so that the best performing varieties can be identified and will be preferred for future HD Orchard plantations.
He also instructed the field functionaries of the Department to provide all technical knowhow to the orchardists particularly training and pruning of High-Density orchards and advised the orchardists to have a close liaison with the department.