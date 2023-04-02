Expedite work on Srinagar Smart City project: Traders to Govt 

Srinagar, Apr 2: The traders from the heart of Srinagar city have urged concerned authorities to speed up the pace of the Smart City Project’s work that is taking place in every nook and corner of the city.
City Centre shopkeepers and traders claim they are on the verge of closing their shutters and are not enthusiastic about the business’s revival due to a slump in business caused due to works being carried out in Lal Chowk and its adjoining markets.
“We backed the authorities and worked with them in every manner. We want construction work to be completed as quickly as possible while meeting all deadlines. There should be two shifts. Our business has been severely harmed,” said Bilal Ahmed Dar, spokesman for the Joint Traders Association and General Secretary of the Regal Traders Association.
Bilal Ahmed Dar – who is the owner of ‘BHS Media and Communication firm at Regal Chowk added that they are hopeful after the completion of construction work, the business will revive in Srinagar city.
President Joint Traders Association and Regal Traders Association, Farhan Kitab however said that they are not so optimistic about the revival of business after the completion of work under the Smart City Project. “Don’t know what will be the approach of the government. For effective business, you need approachable roads and parking slots. Let us hope for the best,” Kitab said adding that traders don’t hope for any good business this Eid.
President Lal Chowk Traders Association, Feroz Ahmed Baba said that 70% of business has been hit in Srinagar city this year. He said it seems that construction work in Srinagar city will go beyond June and July and till then business community has to bear and suffer.