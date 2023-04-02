Expedite work on Srinagar Smart City project: Traders to Govt 

City Centre shopkeepers and traders claim they are on the verge of closing their shutters and are not enthusiastic about the business’s revival due to a slump in business caused due to works being carried out in Lal Chowk and its adjoining markets.

“We backed the authorities and worked with them in every manner. We want construction work to be completed as quickly as possible while meeting all deadlines. There should be two shifts. Our business has been severely harmed,” said Bilal Ahmed Dar, spokesman for the Joint Traders Association and General Secretary of the Regal Traders Association.