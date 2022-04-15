‘Explore Gurez’ adventure trip aims to boost tourism

As per the statement, the five-day adventure trip comprises eight social media influencers from different parts of the country including two celebrities from Kashmir who would explore different parts of the pristine Valley through their lens and promote it on a large scale on social media platforms to boost the tourist inflow of this offbeat location in Kashmir.

Gurez valley has witnessed a massive boost in tourism last year due to numerous initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army, J&K Tourism, Civil Administration and locals of Gurez as joint stakeholders.