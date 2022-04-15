‘Explore Gurez’ adventure trip aims to boost tourism

Srinagar, Apr 15: ‘Explore Gurez’ influencers meet organised by Indian Army in collaboration with J&K Tourism, district administration Bandipora was launched in Gurez Valley.
As per the statement, the five-day adventure trip comprises eight social media influencers from different parts of the country including two celebrities from Kashmir who would explore different parts of the pristine Valley through their lens and promote it on a large scale on social media platforms to boost the tourist inflow of this offbeat location in Kashmir.
Gurez valley has witnessed a massive boost in tourism last year due to numerous initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army, J&K Tourism, Civil Administration and locals of Gurez as joint stakeholders.
“Approx 15000 tourists visited Gurez last year as a result of these arduous initiatives as compared to a total of 300-400 tourists visiting Gurez in the year 2020. This major swell in the footfall of tourists in the Valley after the pandemic has brought a new ray of hope in the lives of the unemployed youth and locals of Gurez as many of them have now taken up various avenues of self-employment through tourism-related activities,” it said.
‘Promotion of tourism in this remote valley not only switches the mindset of the locals toward peace and prosperity but also acts as a catalyst to boost the socio-economic development of Gurez.”
The first day of the trip comprised of a scenic drive from the Srinagar Airport to Gurez via the Wular Lake, Bandipora, Tragbal, Razdan pass and into the Kanzalwan valley. The influencers explored the raw beauty of Kanzalwan, Bagtore, Badwan and Khandiyal areas of the Gurez valley and were mesmerised by the unparalleled natural beauty of the Kishangangariver and Badwan dam site.
A jam session with the local artists and youth of the valley is planned for the evening at the Jashn-e-Gurez campsite on the banks of the Kishangangariver in the evening followed by camping under the stars and bonfires before proceeding to explore the Tulail Valley.
This initiative will not only promote Gurez valley on an extremely large scale but will also attract the attention of tourists and investors from across the globe. It possesses the potential of finally marking Gurez on the World tourism map and transforming the lives of thousands of Gurezis yearning for a peaceful and prosperous life in Kashmir.