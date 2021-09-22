Export Conclave concludes at Kashmir Haat

Srinagar: The Vanijya Utsav Export conclave that began from September 21 at Kashmir Haat has concluded with the participants from the organizations from the Ministry of Commerce, DGFT, Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir ,IICT,CEPC, WWEPC and other Organizations discussing the ways and means to increase the exports from the Union territory.

The event was inaugurated by Advisor to the Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan who spoke in length about the potential of the products from the UT in the international markets.

The Concluding day session saw the presentations from the organizations including NIFT, Indian Institute of Packaging, CEPC, ECGC, HDFC Bank and other central Government Organizations.

While thanking the participants from various organizations of the Central and UT Government, Director Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir Mahmood Ahmad Shah delved upon the importance of organizing such types of events and the serious efforts that are needed at this point to boost exports from the UT so as to reduce the import dependence.

“We need to strengthen our rich handicraft and handloom sector that has an important role in export promotion of the UT. This will not only boost our economy but will also benefit the other fabrics of the society too,” he said.