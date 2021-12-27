Exporters keeping fingers crossed as COVID cases rising

New Delhi: Exporters are keeping their fingers crossed due to rising Covid infections globally on account of the emergence of the Omicron variant as it could again disrupt supply chains and affect demand for goods, industry leaders said on Monday.

According to medical experts, Omicron is highly contagious and it is likely to affect a lot more people in a very short time, which in turn could impact global demand and disrupt supply chains, which have not yet returned to normalcy, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said.