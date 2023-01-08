‘Extend OTS scheme till April’ | Shaher-e-Khaas traders appeal J&K Bank authorities

Shah said J&K Bank has been playing an important role to revive the business of traders in downtown. “We want to place on record that JK Bank under the leadership of CEO Baldev Prakash is working for the welfare of traders. J&K Bank's top brass including general manager Syed Shujaat Hussain, presidents Shafat Rufai, Rais Maqbool and vice president Arshad Qadri have ensured the development of banking infrastructure including augmenting branch staff and ATMs, especially in Downtown. We also urge them to look into our demand,” Shah added.