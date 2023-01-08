‘Extend OTS scheme till April’ | Shaher-e-Khaas traders appeal J&K Bank authorities

Srinagar, Jan 8: Shaher-e-Khaas have urged the Jammu and Kashmir Bank authorities to extend the One Time Settlement Scheme till April this year.
“Traders are concerned to settle their loans but there is a slump in our business due to winter as markets close early and there is less footfall of customers. We make a fervent appeal to J&K Bank Chairman Baldev Prakash to consider our request to extend the OTS scheme till April this year,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee.
Shah said J&K Bank has been playing an important role to revive the business of traders in downtown. “We want to place on record that JK Bank under the leadership of CEO Baldev Prakash is working for the welfare of traders. J&K Bank's top brass including general manager Syed Shujaat Hussain, presidents Shafat Rufai, Rais Maqbool and vice president Arshad Qadri have ensured the development of banking infrastructure including augmenting branch staff and ATMs, especially in Downtown. We also urge them to look into our demand,” Shah added.