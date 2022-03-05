Extend OTS scheme to small traders: KTA to J&K Bank

Srinagar, Mar 5: The Kashmir Traders Alliance (KTA) has urged the management of J&K Bank to extend its one-time settlement (OTS) scheme to small traders as well.
In a statement, President KTA, Aijaz Shahdhar said that the unprecedented atmosphere since the last many years has hit the small traders as well and they deserve to take advantage of this scheme as well.
"Not only big businesses but all the businesses have suffered over the years. Previously, the OTS scheme was sanctioned for above Rs. 15 lakh. Now, we appeal to the bank management especially CEO/ MD to cover OTS/ NPA for up to Rs. 15 lakh also," Shahdhar said adding that these small traders also need to revive their economic position so the bank needs to take them on board as well.
He also requested to provide an adequate time frame so that a maximum of these small traders take advantage of this special OTS scheme.
“Besides the extension of the OTS to small traders, we urge the J&K Bank administration to extend the duration of the scheme so that maximum people are benefitted,” he said.