Eye on Budget: Relief to individuals expected to mitigate inflation, unemployment

The government may increase the limits on standard deduction from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, SMC Global Securities said in a report.

It expects increase in tax benefit on home loan interest and principal repayment by Rs 50,000 each, higher from the current level of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, respectively. The government may provide interest subsidy of 3-4 per cent on home loan for three years.