Eye on Budget: Relief to individuals expected to mitigate inflation, unemployment

New Delhi, Jan 22: In an environment of high inflation due to higher input cost and high unemployment caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government is expected to provide relief to individuals and increase disposable income to boost consumption in the Union Budget FY23, to be tabled in the Parliament on February 1.
The government may increase the limits on standard deduction from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, SMC Global Securities said in a report.
It expects increase in tax benefit on home loan interest and principal repayment by Rs 50,000 each, higher from the current level of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, respectively. The government may provide interest subsidy of 3-4 per cent on home loan for three years.
It is expected that the budget allocation for the Railways is set to hit a record level next fiscal as the government gears up to support a major makeover for the national transporter.
Besides, there is a possibility of excise duty reduction on petroleum products. The market is also looking for support measures for sectors such as housing, auto, and auto ancillaries, and PLI-related measures in multiple sectors.
The government may announce asset monetisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs) under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). It can also monetise the housing and commercial real estate it owns by floating REITs.
The disinvestment plan is likely to become clearer with the Budget. The government is trying to narrow the gap via its disinvestment plan. So far, the government has been able to raise Rs 9,330 crore through selling its stakes in PSUs, the report said.
The LIC IPO, which is expected to hit the market in March-end, may help the government in a big way by raising over Rs 1 lakh crore.
The total disinvestment target of the government is Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the current fiscal.
Besides, the recent spurt in natural gas, which accounts for 80 percent cost of urea production, is expected to continue to raise the production cost of urea.
Currently, the farmers are facing shortage of fertiliser and the agriculture department has urgent intervention of the Centre to ensure adequate supply of fertiliser.
The farmers are already in distress due to the pandemic which hit rural India hard, and higher price and shortage of fertiliser would further impact their financial position.
ECLGS (Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme) was introduced by the government in March 2020 to provide financial support to the pandemic-hit MSME sector, which was later extended to other stressed industries along with enhancing the credit limit from Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 4.5 lakh crore.