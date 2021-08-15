Faceless assessment scheme to ensure transparent system: CII survey

Majority of the respondents stated that the scheme will help realise the government's objective of reducing interface and reducing undesirable practices on the part of tax officials, the survey said.

However, many respondents also felt that there appeared to be a few roving types of queries and going forward, the government may need to consciously avoid phishing and roving queries to build trust with taxpayers.

"Despite the COVID related challenges for both the tax administration and the taxpayers alike, more than 70 per cent respondents had excellent to good experience of faceless assessments. This is reflective of a successful and timely beginning of the scheme," it said.

The survey also said that over 70 per cent of the respondents felt that the scheme has resulted in saving their time as compared to the earlier physical assessments.