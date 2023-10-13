Fairdeal Motors launches new facelift of Nexon

Srinagar, Oct 13: Fairdeal Motors Pvt Ltd, one of the leading automotive dealerships in Srinagar, proudly unveiled the new facelift of the Tata Nexon today at City Mall Srinagar.
A statement said that the grand launch event was graced by prominent figures from the automobile industry and esteemed guests.
Sales Manager, Zahoor Ahmad Dar, Product Manager Rafiq Bhat, and Product Manager, Aqib Durani from Fairdeal Motors Pvt Ltd were present at the event, showcasing their commitment to delivering quality vehicles and exceptional customer service. They eagerly introduced the new and improved version of the Tata Nexon to the delighted audience.
The event's Chief Guest, Amarjeet Singh, Advance Head from SBI Residency Road, added a touch of prestige to the launch, reflecting the importance and impact of this event in the local automotive industry.
The new Tata Nexon boasts an array of impressive features that promise to elevate the driving experience for customers.