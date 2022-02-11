Fairdeal Motors launches Nexon EV, Tigor EV

Jammu, Feb 11: Fairdeal Motors authorised dealer of Tata Motors launched Indiaís highest-selling passenger electric car ñNexon EV and Tigor EV here.
As per the statement issued, the electric vehicle's range was launched in presence of Sunit Gupta (President J&K Bank), Managing Director Saleem Bakshi, Executive Director Bhagwan Dass, Rohit Gandotra, and General Manager Chander Singh Katoch.
ìThe Nexon EV is built on 5-star safety rated platform of ICE Nexon. The EV range is now available at dealerships and is open for bookings. Fairdeal Motors invites all citizens of J&K to indulge in this exclusive experience of futuristic car technology,î it read.
ì About the EV Range. Nexon EV and Tigor EV: Both electric vehicles are based on Tataís Ziptron technology. Starting price of Tigor EV is 11.99 lakh and Nexon EV is 14.29 lakh. Nexon EV comes with 313 km and Tigor EV comes with an ARAI certified range of 306 km."
Speaking on the launch of this electric vehicle range, GM, Chander Singh Katoch said that Tata Motors is a leading manufacturer of EV vehicles and holds more than 70 percent market share in EV sales in the country.
"Warranty of electric motors and the battery back is upto 8 years or 1.60 lakh kilometers (whichever is earlier) on both vehicles."