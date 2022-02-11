Fairdeal Motors launches Nexon EV, Tigor EV

As per the statement issued, the electric vehicle's range was launched in presence of Sunit Gupta (President J&K Bank), Managing Director Saleem Bakshi, Executive Director Bhagwan Dass, Rohit Gandotra, and General Manager Chander Singh Katoch.

ìThe Nexon EV is built on 5-star safety rated platform of ICE Nexon. The EV range is now available at dealerships and is open for bookings. Fairdeal Motors invites all citizens of J&K to indulge in this exclusive experience of futuristic car technology,î it read.