Faisal's Remarkable Journey | FROM FILMMAKER TO SUCCESSFUL BEEKEEPER

Faisal Simon, a filmmaker in Bollywood, found himself at a crossroads when the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world. His successful career in cinema had taken him from the bustling streets of Mumbai to the film sets of some International Brands, where he honed his skills in the art of filmmaking. Having studied film production, Faisal has directed films for some of the biggest brands like Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Hyundai, Mercedez Benz, Air Vistara to name a few. However, the pandemic brought about a moment of reflection, prompting Faisal to embark on a completely unexpected journey.

In the year 2020, when the world was grappling with uncertainty, Faisal made a bold decision. He left the bustling city of Delhi, where he had been working successfully, and returned to his roots in the picturesque city of Srinagar, nestled in the heart of Kashmir. The weeks of isolation and inactivity brought about a lot of despair in his life, but it also gave him ample time to contemplate his next move, and during this period, a unique idea began to take shape in his mind which would strengthen his bond with homeland Kashmir.

Faisal had always been passionate about nature and the outdoors, a love buried beneath the film industry's glitz and glamour. As he contemplated his future, his deep connection to Kashmir's breathtaking landscapes and pristine environment, gave him a unique idea.

It was here that he found the inspiration to venture into something entirely different: beekeeping and the business of selling top-notch organic products from the region.

With the Pandemic taking a toll on everyone's health, preventive health care and boosting the immunity of customers through these healthy organic products was the idea that started building in Faisal’s mind.

"In 2020, when the pandemic first appeared, I travelled back to Srinagar from Delhi, where I was working. I had plenty of time to reflect during the weeks I was cooped up inside, so I decided to enter the field of beekeeping," Faisal explained.

This decision was not taken lightly, for he understood the challenges faced by farmers, both physically and mentally. His unique perspective, born from his experiences as a filmmaker, allowed him to appreciate the hard work and dedication required in this profession.