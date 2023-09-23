Faisal's Remarkable Journey | FROM FILMMAKER TO SUCCESSFUL BEEKEEPER

Faisal Simon, a filmmaker in Bollywood, found himself at a crossroads when the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world. His successful career in cinema had taken him from the bustling streets of Mumbai to the film sets of some International Brands, where he honed his skills in the art of filmmaking. Having studied film production, Faisal has directed films for some of the biggest brands like Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Hyundai, Mercedez Benz, Air Vistara to name a few. However, the pandemic brought about a moment of reflection, prompting Faisal to embark on a completely unexpected journey.
In the year 2020, when the world was grappling with uncertainty, Faisal made a bold decision. He left the bustling city of Delhi, where he had been working successfully, and returned to his roots in the picturesque city of Srinagar, nestled in the heart of Kashmir. The weeks of isolation and inactivity brought about a lot of despair in his life, but it also gave him ample time to contemplate his next move, and during this period, a unique idea began to take shape in his mind which would strengthen his bond with homeland Kashmir.
Faisal had always been passionate about nature and the outdoors, a love buried beneath the film industry's glitz and glamour. As he contemplated his future, his deep connection to Kashmir's breathtaking landscapes and pristine environment, gave him a unique idea.
It was here that he found the inspiration to venture into something entirely different: beekeeping and the business of selling top-notch organic products from the region.
With the Pandemic taking a toll on everyone's health, preventive health care and boosting the immunity of customers through these healthy organic products was the idea that started building in Faisal’s mind.
"In 2020, when the pandemic first appeared, I travelled back to Srinagar from Delhi, where I was working. I had plenty of time to reflect during the weeks I was cooped up inside, so I decided to enter the field of beekeeping," Faisal explained.
This decision was not taken lightly, for he understood the challenges faced by farmers, both physically and mentally. His unique perspective, born from his experiences as a filmmaker, allowed him to appreciate the hard work and dedication required in this profession.
With unwavering determination and hard work, Faisal founded the Virgin Himalaya brand, focusing on producing organic Himalayan honey of the highest quality.
The pristine environment of Kashmir, with its untouched floral sources, and pollution-free regions made it an ideal location for honey production. Faisal's mission was clear: to provide pure, unadulterated honey to customers, something he believed was essential for their health and well-being. Besides he also wanted to provide adulteration-free honey, which is a rare commodity when it comes to the Indian market.
While beekeeping in the cold climate of Kashmir presented its own set of challenges, Faisal was undeterred. He meticulously cared for his bees, even shifting them to warmer regions during the harsh winter months to ensure their well-being and maintain a steady honey production.
But Faisal's vision extended beyond honey production alone. Under the Virgin Himalaya brand, he expanded his offerings to include over 30 locally grown organic products, ranging from kidney beans, and almonds to saffron, tea blends, and spices to some organic self-care products. Faisal started travelling to different Himalayan states to source these organic gems, ensuring their purity and authenticity.
“Today we have about 30 plus organic products not only from Kashmir but the Virgin, pollution-free slopes and plains of Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya & Nepal. We are slowly but surely growing towards bringing more regions under the Virgin Himalaya canopy.”
Today, Faisal Simon's Virgin Himalaya brand is not just a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit but also a beacon of hope for the local community. By providing employment opportunities and boosting the local economy, Faisal is setting an example for others who aspire to follow their dreams, no matter how unconventional they may seem.
As Faisal stands amidst his bee hives, his face concealed by a net to shield against stings, he works tirelessly to extract organic honey from the hexagon-shaped honeycombs. His dedication is unwavering, driven by his commitment to delivering pure honey to his customers.
Faisal's passion for beekeeping and his devotion to preserving the purity of Kashmiri honey have transformed him from a successful filmmaker into a passionate agripreneur with a mission. His venture, Virgin Himalaya, is not just a business; it's a labour of love and a testament to the power of pursuing one's true calling. And with each jar of honey and every organic product he sells, Faisal Simon is spreading the sweet taste of Kashmir's untouched nature to the world.