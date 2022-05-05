Farhan Kitab attends core committee meeting of CAIT

Srinagar: President, Kashmir Retailers Association, Farhan Kitab attended the core committee meeting of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in New Delhi.
Kitab was the only business leader from Kashmir, to be invited to the National Core Committee Meeting of the influential business body to discuss threadbare the core issues. The meeting held in the national capital lasted for around marathon nine hours.
As per the statement, Kitab said there was a need for a “revival package and strategy to salvage the dukandar community of Kashmir.” “This was the core group meeting where the basic organisational issues are discussed. The follow-up meetings will be to discuss at length the issues confronted by Kashmir traders with a result-oriented strategy to resolve them.”
Kitab said the Confederation of All India Traders has been supportive in highlighting the issues confronted by the shopkeepers of Kashmir from time to time. He thanked the CAIT for their support to the Kashmiri traders.