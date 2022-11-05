Farhan Kitab raises issues of Kashmir traders at CAIT council

New Delhi, Nov 5: At the National Governing Council of the Confederation of All India Traders held in New Delhi, a prominent businessman and President CAIT Kashmir Farhan Kitab raised the issues of the Kashmiri traders.
As per the statement issued here, while addressing the National Governing Council of the CAIT here, Kitab said the traders in his homeland were facing issues with the filing of the GST and that a large-scale awareness was still needed on the front apart from the upgradation of government infrastructure to make the taxation hassle-free.
Seeking special incentives for the Kashmiri traders Kitab raised a number of issues confronted by the shopkeepers in the valley adding that the loan and banking system must provide relaxations for the traders. He also raised day-to-day issues faced by the Kashmiri traders.
The National Governing Council of CAIT was held in New Delhi on November 1 in which many business-related topics including Bharatemart an e-commerce portal, GST problems, Food Safety Standard Act was discussed in detail.
CAIT National President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that many types of challenges have arisen in front of traders across the country. He also assured all possible support to the traders of Kashmir.
Parveen Khandelwal said: “The entanglement of the GST, the problems of the Food Safety Standard Act, various types of licenses imposed on businesses and many more laws to be implemented, which many have either become irrelevant in the current business environment, while many laws need to be amended according to time, the arbitrariness of officials, various types of irrelevant notices issued to the trades and the rapidly decreasing business due to e-commerce have gripped the traders from all sides. Convenience and ease of doing business have become extremely difficult.”