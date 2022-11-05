Farhan Kitab raises issues of Kashmir traders at CAIT council

As per the statement issued here, while addressing the National Governing Council of the CAIT here, Kitab said the traders in his homeland were facing issues with the filing of the GST and that a large-scale awareness was still needed on the front apart from the upgradation of government infrastructure to make the taxation hassle-free.

Seeking special incentives for the Kashmiri traders Kitab raised a number of issues confronted by the shopkeepers in the valley adding that the loan and banking system must provide relaxations for the traders. He also raised day-to-day issues faced by the Kashmiri traders.