Farmer Outreach Programme inaugurated in Kupwara

Srinagar: Continuing the events under the theme of Kharif Campaign 2022, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhry Muhammad Iqbal today inaugurated the farmer outreach program at Kalaroos, Kupwara.
The program was attended by Vice-Chairman DDC Kupwara Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir, DDC member Kalaroos Chowdhary Mustafa Rahi, BDC Kalaroos Madam Ateeqa, Sarpanches and Panches, Deputy Director Planning Muhammad Younis Chowdhary, Chief Agriculture Officer Kupwara, Potato Development Officer Kashmir besides other senior officers, field functionaries of the department and a huge gathering of farmers.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director said the farmer outreach program is a valley-wide initiative to reach the farming community at their doorsteps, raise awareness among them with respect to different central sponsored schemes and get feedback regarding the successful implementation of these schemes.
Iqbal said amidst the prevailing climate scenario, the department is working on a supplementary plan to safeguard the interests of the farming community of the region. He said the cropping systems should be in line with the climatic conditions and economic sustainability. He exhorted the farming community to diversify the farming operations.
The Director impressed upon the officers/officials to work shoulder to shoulder with the farming community for the successful implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes, and flagship programs.
During the interactive session Vice-chairman, DDC Kupwara and other dignitaries expressed their views.
Earlier, the Director participated in the paddy seed sowing operations and visited the areas of the district, interacted with the farmers and took stock of various ongoing agricultural activities.