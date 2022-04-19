Farmer Outreach Programme inaugurated in Kupwara

Speaking on the occasion, the Director said the farmer outreach program is a valley-wide initiative to reach the farming community at their doorsteps, raise awareness among them with respect to different central sponsored schemes and get feedback regarding the successful implementation of these schemes.

Iqbal said amidst the prevailing climate scenario, the department is working on a supplementary plan to safeguard the interests of the farming community of the region. He said the cropping systems should be in line with the climatic conditions and economic sustainability. He exhorted the farming community to diversify the farming operations.