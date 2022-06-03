Farmers can now withdraw money of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi at home

The postal department is launching a campaign 'Aapka Bank, Apke Dwar' to benefit maximum farmers who get the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

"Farmers can withdraw money of Kisan Samman Nidhi at their doorstep with Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) from their Aadahr linked bank account. A postal representative will visit the house of the farmers who wish to withdraw money and give the money with the help of a handheld device that requires the fingerprint of the person," Postmaster General of Varanasi region Krishna Kumar Yadav said.

The campaign will start on June 4 and will continue till June 13, the officer confirmed.