Farmers make windfall gains as tomato prices soar

While most parts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir grappled with soaring tomato prices due to disrupted demand and supply, Chasfeeda's local production of tomatoes brought relief to the region.

Just two weeks ago, tomatoes were being sold at an exorbitant Rs 250, but her and other local farmers' entry into the market considerably reduced the costs, benefitting the local consumers.

While continuously weaving her success story, Chasfeeda said that she is overwhelmed by the bumper crop this year. She said she has been engaged in agriculture farming for the last few years, however, the soaring tomato prices this year have managed her a massive profit.

Chasfeeda's passion for agriculture led her to pursue farming instead of opting for a government job, and her dedication paid off handsomely during this challenging year. She credited her success to intelligent marketing strategies and a well-established market in Ladakh and Tanghdar. Supplying tomatoes to these areas for several years has proven to be a winning strategy, enabling her to establish a strong customer base.

Despite her academic background in political science, Chasfeeda chose to make a difference in the agricultural sector and, with the support of the Department of Agriculture in Baramulla, transformed into a successful woman agri-entrepreneur. Her story is an inspiration to many, proving that with passion, determination, and innovation, even in the face of adversities, one can overcome obstacles and thrive.

Chasfeeda’s remarkable journey serves as a beacon of hope for other farmers amidst the challenges posed by climate change and volatile market conditions. Her success has given hope that more aspiring agri-entrepreneurs will take inspiration from her and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the agricultural sector in the future.