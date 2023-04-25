‘Farmers provided marketing facilities at their doorsteps’

Srinagar, Apr 25: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today visited Chadoora Sub Division of District Budgam to take stock of the agriculture scenario in the area and said that the farmers are provided marketing facilities at their doorsteps.
During the visit, the Director of Agriculture inspected different fields and held interactions with the concerned farmers.
Addressing farmers, the Director of Agriculture said that the department is committed to providing all the technical expertise to the farmers. He asked them to strictly follow the guidelines of the department during the preparation of paddy nurseries.
In conversation with the vegetable farmers of the sub-division, Director Agriculture said that the department has already framed a multi-faceted marketing model wherein the farmers are provided marketing facilities at their doorsteps, through which they get the opportunities to showcase their produce at national, and international level and fetch maximum returns for their produce.
Iqbal directed the concerned officers, and field functionaries to work in close coordination with the farming community during all the pre and post-harvest operation of oil seed crops.